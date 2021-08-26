Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah SPOILERS: Jethalal fakes fever to escape from getting jabbed

In the recent episode of the popular entertainment show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, it is shown that Bhide has organised COVID 19 vaccination camp in the society. He has made sure that everyone is informed about it and allotted time slots to different families to prevent crowding. While most of the people of the society are seen getting themselves vaccinated, Jethalal has been giving excuses to not get injected.

He has been uneasy since the time Bhide announced the plans for organising the vaccination camp in the society. He is now against getting vaccinated, but it is the fear of injections that has been making him extremely nervous. He tries to prevent getting injected by giving different excuses. He makes an excuse about work that he would be away from home for the whole day. But his attempts fail as he is not able to leave the society.

Later he fakes a fever to avoid getting jabbed, but with the presence of his friend Taarak Mehta and father Champaklal, his excuses get busted.