Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah SPOILERS: Jethalal finds his shop Gada Electronics empty & panics

The fun vacation of the Gokuldham society members is finally over and all are returning to work. Like everyone in society, Jethalal also gets ready to leave for his shop and restart his work. He leaves for his work, but when he reaches there, he gets a huge shock. Jethalal finds that his entire warehouse is empty and all the expensive electrical items are missing. He is confused as there are no trails that could help him determine what actually happened when he was away.

He calls up Bagha. But Bagha too was on a holiday with him and he is also baffled as he gets to know that the warehouse is empty. He gets scared thinking that burglary has taken place in his shop. So he calls up his best friend Taarak Mehta. But he is also in a very critical situation as his boss had been scolding him for coming late to the office.

Now Jethalal feels more restless as he is not able to connect with his best friend Taarak Mehta. He panics and starts imagining the worst scenario.