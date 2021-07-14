Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah SPOILERS: Jethalal notices Bhide's action of replacing shawls with bed covers

Bhide’s secret plans work successfully until Jethalal realises that he presented bed covers instead of shawls, which makes Popatlal furious on being insulted in the function.

The recent episode of the famous sitcom, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is full of drama and comedy. The Gokuldham society members had collectively organised a felicitation ceremony for the bravery of Popatlal and the entire team along with him, at the resort. The arrangements of the felicitation function were the responsibility of Bhide, who is also the secretary of the society. But as it is known to all in the Gokuldham society, nothing can go as planned by them.

Bhide does a major goof-up as he forgets to bring the traditional shawls from home, which they had to present to Popatlal and his team in the ceremony. The felicitation ceremony commences and Bhide does not get enough time to arrange for the shawls. Hence in desperation, he takes the closest thing to a shawl to use in the ceremony. He takes the bed covers from the rooms of the resort and passes them as the special shawls. Nobody notices the bed covers and the ceremony is carried out peacefully.

But just as the ceremony is about to come to an end, Jethalal notices the shawl and points it out to everyone. The hotel staff also notice the design of the shawl and realise that they are bed covers from the rooms of the resort. Popatlal feels that Bhide insulted him and his team; he becomes furious. Jethalal will add fuel to fire.

Now, Bhide will be caught between the anger of the short-tempered Popatlal and humiliation from his friend Jethalal. The Gokuldham society members will be shocked by this action of Bhide as they could never imagine him replacing shawls with bed covers.

It will be seen in the future episode as what will be the next action of Bhide and how will he calm down his angry friend Popatlal.

