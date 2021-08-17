Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah SPOILERS: Jethalal’s jalebi fafda party becomes chaotic as there's no food

It is going to be a good day for the men of the Gokuldham society in the popular show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, as Jethalal invites all of them to jalebi fafda party at his home. The dishes are everyone’s favourite, hence all of them are very excited to go to his place and enjoy the tasty food. They all happily arrive at his place to enjoy together.

The first among them to arrive is Dr. Hathi as he seems to be most excited about the jalebi fafda party. Ha arrives a bit earlier and waits for others to come. The table is set before him and all the food has been laid out. The aroma of the food is very delicious and Dr. Hathi is unable to stop himself from eating.

After everyone arrives, Jethalal proceeds to serve the food, but he gets shocked as he sees that all the food is gone by the time he gets to serve himself. When he looks at others' plates, he sees that everyone’s plates are empty as well. He is surprised and amused about the fact that he wants to know how did so much food disappear suddenly.

The snacks are the favourite of everyone in the Purush Mandli of Gokuldham, but Jethalal could not get even one bite of the delicious food. All of them feel that the person behind the missing food is Dr. Hathi as only he can eat so much food in such a short span of time. But Jethalal is confused as to how can he eat so much quantity within a short span of time. He tries to find a reasonable explanation for the event that occurred and what led to the situation of missing food.