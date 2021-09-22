Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah SPOILERS: Society members to commemorate India’s freedom fighters

As per the recent episodes of the popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, it was seen that the statue of Lord Ganesha had arrived on its own at the Gokuldham society amidst the celebrations. All the society members are seen excited and happy. On this auspicious occasion, Gokuldham Society members decide to dedicate and celebrate India’s 75th year of Independence as the theme of the Ganesh Chaturthi. Everyone decides to play out the role of several of India’s freedom fighters and to highlight their contribution to the nation’s freedom struggle.

Each one of the members decides to play the role of a freedom fighter to commemorate them and pay tribute to their sacrifice for the nation. Gokuldhamwasis will be seen putting together different skits for depiction of the courage and sacrifices of the brave freedom fighters. It will be interesting to see the popular characters of Gokuldham Society dress up in the role of our freedom fighters and to be a part of this special story.