Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah SPOILERS: Taarak Mehtta in tension as he might lose his job

The longest-running sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is gearing for a high voltage drama. Viewers will see Taarak Mehtta getting into serious trouble with his boss. He has an early morning reporting but since he has slept late because of last night's celebration, he wakes up late. And he continues to get through his daily chores at leisure. But then all of a sudden, he realised that if he doesn’t make it in time to work, his boss will lose cool.

Especially, because his boss had asked him the previous evening to submit some important documents the first thing in the morning. Now, he pulls up his socks and finishes the rest of the morning chores. He does not want to take a chance and so he books a cab online. However, the cab that was supposed to take 5 minutes to arrive now is showing it might take 20 minutes. He is quite afraid of his temper. But now, despite the boss having specifically asked him to be on time to the office, he has goofed up.

What will happen when Taarak Mehtta reaches late? Will he get fired? Or will Taarak Mehtta have to bear the boss’s brunt? Or will he make it to work in time, by some miracle? To find out what happens to Taarak Mehtta.

The show features Dilip Joshi, Shailesh Lodha, Munmun Dutta and many others in the lead role. The show is very popular among all the genres.

