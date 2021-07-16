Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah SPOLIER: Bagha acts funny after drinking coldrink; Women become doubtful

Bagha will unveil the party plan of the men of the society as he acts funny, which will make the women suspect his actions.

The men of the Gokuldhaam Society have been waiting eagerly for their spirits party. In the present episode of the show, the audience sees that members of the Gokuldhaam society are having a good time in the resort. Everyone is enjoying their time and is full of energy. They are enjoying the food and the hospitality of the hotel. They are also seen dancing to the music played at the party.

In the upcoming episode, it will be seen that Bagha is enjoying himself at the party, and while eating, he unknowingly bites into a chilli. He becomes restless and looks for a solution to cool off his burning mouth. Hence, he picks up the nearest bottle and gulps it completely. After he puts down the bottle, he starts feeling funny and behaves oddly. The women of the society become suspicious of his actions.

The women are under the impression that something is going on and wonder if all those who drank the cold drink are also affected in the same way. The men, however, realize that they have been busted and their party plan has also been exposed and are now scared as to how the women will react.

Meanwhile, it will be shown that Bagha’s behavior has completely changed since he is high as he gets emotional. While everyone remains confused with his behavior, only the men know the real reason behind it. Now, how will they handle the situation, will be seen in the upcoming episodes.

Also read- Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah SPOILERS: Jethalal notices Bhide's action of replacing shawls with bed covers

Credits :Pinkvilla Desk

Share your comment ×