Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah SPOLIERS: Bhide refuses to welcome Ganpati Bappa to Gokuldhaam Society

The upcoming episodes of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah will bring a new twist to the show, as it will be seen that Bhide refuses to bring Ganpati Bappa idol to society. It will be seen that Bhide refuses to participate in welcoming Ganpati Bappa to the Gokuldham Society. The society members are shocked and puzzled to hear this and they start wondering as to why Bhide has taken such a decision.

It is seen in the previous night, Bhide dreams about Ganpati Bappa. He saw Ganpati Bappa asking him to abstain from welcoming him and that Bappa would be coming on his own to Gokuldhaam Society. He is worried about his dream is some kind of a premonition. Bhide tells his strange dream to everyone in the Society and asks for their advice. After hearing the whole thing, Gokuldhaamwasis asks him to not think about the dream as it is just a dream and not to overthink.

On the day of the celebration, everyone is seen eagerly awaiting Bappa’s arrival in the Society compound. There are Drum and cymbals are kept ready to play for welcoming Bappa. But right before Bappa is about to arrive, one of the drums breaks and it begins to pour heavily. Bhide starts thinking about it as a bad omen and his fears become stronger.

Ganeshotsav is Bhide’s favorite festival and every year he makes all the arrangements for welcoming Bappa home. But with the fear and superstition, it seems he will be keeping away from the celebrations. It will be interesting to see if the Gokuldhaam Society celebrates the festival without Bhide.

