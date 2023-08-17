Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah written update, August 17: Special guests arrive for flag hoisting

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah written update August 17: The episode starts with Bhide coming to Champak Chacha. He happily tells him that Tapu and his friends have finally agreed to drop their Picnic plans and will be present in the society for Independence Day celebrations. Champak Chacha becomes very happy that Tapu and his friends will join everyone in the Independence Day function. He further praises Bhide that Tapu has got a good heart and he has always thought about his elders. Bhide proudly agrees with him and the two leave.

In the meanwhile, Tapu and his friends begin with the Independence Day celebrations. Later we see, Taarak and Anjali talking about the significance of Independence Day. Taarak discusses with Anjali how he used to dress up like Subhas Chandra Bose, Mahatma Gandhi and other brave freedom fighters in his young days. Later Anjali remembers how she used to celebrate Independence Day when she was young. She further requests him to watch a patriotic movie with her. However, Taarak responds that they can surely watch the movie later as first, he wishes to write a good article on the occasion of Independence Day.

Later we see all the Gokuldham society members getting ready and gathering in the society compound for the flag-hoisting ceremony. Bhide gets angry at Tapu and his friends for being late and not organizing the function on time. Later, he reveals to Jethalal how Tapu and his group were planning to go for a picnic which is the reason they got late and could not organize everything on time. However, Jethalal requests him to keep his patience and he should stop blaming Tapu for every mistake. Finally, Tapu and his friends show up in the society compound to start the function. The society members are confused about who will do the flag hoisting this year. Taarak asks the same question to Tapu out of curiosity. Tapu and Goli tell everyone that this year special guests will do the flag hoisting this year. Later a few children from different religions are welcomed by Tapu and his group as the special guests to do the flag hoisting. They tell how different religions are a symbol of unity so every religion deserves to be respected. The children do the flag hoisting ceremony paying respect to the country and later everyone is seen dancing and having sweets.

In the upcoming episodes of Taark Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, a weird man named Chintamani will visit Dr Hathi. He asks Dr Hathi to check his blood pressure but he does not seem to understand his actual problem. Who is this Chintamani and what new drama will he bring in the society?

