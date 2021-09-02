TMKOC, 1 September 2021, Written Update: Inspector Chalu Pandey takes an oath

This episode begins with Pandeyji arresting all the male members of society. Bapuji is shocked and tells him that he was called to catch the guilty instead, he is catching the innocent people who are performing a task to serve the nation. Chalu Pandey tells him that they are selling mixed vaccines but Dr. Hathi steps in and says that they are giving out right vaccine and shows the legal papers proving that the vaccine and doctors are real. Chalu Pandey apologizes for his behaviour and says that he received a call about the same and hence, thought that fake vaccines were given out to society.

Bapuji pleads with the police to find the guilty party and the police agree to help and asked someone to dictate the entire society. Bhide took this task upon himself and told the entire story. After hearing this story, Pandey got angry but he also applauded the society members for doing a great task. Later, Chalu Pandey took an oath to catch the guilty party and refuse to have food till that time, Bapuji asked him to take it easy but he refuses to back up in any case. With this, the police left and Bhide asked everyone to perform tasks to make the vaccination camp successful. Taarak suggested that news needs to be sent out saying that the fake vaccine announcement was a rumour and holds no true grounds.

After a while, Rita's reporter arrived and was shocked to see that no one was present in the society or to get vaccinated. She covered the news and told the viewer's that the poster is false and the vaccine given out are real, she then proved this announcement by showing authentication paper of the vaccine. In the end, she asks everyone to get vaccinated in similar camps.

