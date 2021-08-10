TMKOC, 10 August 2021, Written Update: Theft in Jethalal’s warehouse

Taarak blames Sodhi for delay and overburden while Sodhi and Jethalal get together for a cup of tea. They arrive at the Jethalal’s godown and are shocked to find out that it is locked up and there is no sign of his worker Magan. Jethalal opens up the warehouse and can’t spot his Stock which was worth around 40 -50 lakh rupees. He is shocked and calls Bagha but Bagha does not answer his call and ignores it.

Later, he gets a call from Hotel Miramar's sales associate and she enquires about the television and refrigerator delivery. Jethalal says that he can not deliver the order tomorrow and comes up with a excuse that there is transportation strike which is causing delay. The associate gives Jethalal three extra days to deliver the product and fulfill the deal.

Sodhi suggests that there has been a theft in Jethalal’s godown and it has been done by none other than his worker Magan. Jethalal denies and says that these allegations are false, as Magan has been working with him for a long time. Sodhi says that Jethalal is being gullible and not practical. Jethalal still doesn’t accept this and calls Bagha and informs him that there is no product in the warehouse.

Jethalal is worried and sick due to the absence of products and Sodhi keeps adding to his tension by saying that Magan ran away with everything.

Bagha comes in running and informs Jethalal that Magan isn’t at his house and none of his neighbours know about his whereabouts and his phone is unreachable as well. At this moment, Jethalal decides to call in Taarak for help but he is drowned in work. Jethalal begs Taarak to show up but he says that his boss will fire him if he moves from his desk. Jethalal plans a way to get Taarak out of his office. He decide to act as Anjali and says that he is sick and urgently requires her husband's presence.

