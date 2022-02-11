TMKOC, 10 February 2022, Written Update: Jethalal’s night party gets cancelled?

In today's episode, Jethalal calls Iyer and pranks him, saying Babita has not allowed him to join the party. Iyer feels sad and starts scolding Jethalal, saying he should have convinced Babita himself. Jethalal reveals that Babita has agreed to which Iyer gets happy and starts dancing. Taarak requests Jethalal to convince Anjali, as only she is remaining to grant the permission.

Popatlal teases the Purush Mandali saying Anjali will not permit. Bhide suggests Taarak stand at the lucky spot, but the latter says he doesn't believe in superstition. Popatlal says he is jealous of everyone as they are married and has to take their wife's permission, but he doesn't have anyone. Taarak wishes Popatlal gets married soon, and when he asks for permission, his wife denies it. However, Popatlal gets happy to hear this and wishes sister-in-law Anjali permits Taarak.

Elsewhere, Jethalal tries to convince Anjali, but she disagrees. She says she can not compromise Taarak's health due to the party. Jethalal says he will bring boiled veggies for munching for the sake of Taarak's health, but Anjali doesn't budge. He says what the world would think if his best friend Taarak did not join his success party, to which Anjali says only six of his friends are attending the party and not the whole world. He tries to get emotional but fails to manipulate her. In godown, the Purush Mandali enjoys thinking all their wives have approved. Jethalal arrives at godown and informs of the sad news. Iyer believes Jethalal is pranking, but the latter asks Taarak to talk to Anjali himself.

Before Taarak dials Anjali's number, he gets a call from her. She teases him by asking what she should cook for dinner. Popatlal reminds Taarak that he is a writer and should use magical words for his wife to convince her. Taarak expresses to Anjali that she embarrassed him among the Purush Mandal. Later, Anjali approves him for the night out and puts forward a condition. She asks him to recite a romantic poem for her.

