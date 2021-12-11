TMKOC, 10th December 2021, Written Update: Asit asks Tapu Sena to prepare well for KBC 

In today's episode, Asit announces that Gokuldham society members have been invited to participate in Kaun Banega Crorepati. The society partners can't control their excitement at the thought of participating in such a huge show and meeting Big B personally. They all dance and celebrate. Asit also shares that Big B was all praise for the members of the Gokuldham society. Asit asks Tapu Sena to prepare well to answer all the questions in the KBC.

When Jethalal is seen grooming his moustache, Bapuji inquires as to what he is doing. Jethalal recalls the last time Amitabh Bachchan visited their society and complimented Jethalal on his moustache. Champaklal instructs him to prepare thoroughly in order to appropriately answer the questions and then fix his moustache. Jethalal claims that because he is a businessman, he is very good at general knowledge trivia and that he would answer the KBC questions before Big B reveals the options. Champaklal asks Jethalal how many steps there are in their society. Jethalal claims to have discovered a way to become more intellectual by drinking almond milk.

The other members of the society are likewise ecstatic, and they all hope to win 7 crores. Bhide declares that if they win 7 crore rupees, he will not collect maintenance from society members for the rest of his life. According to Asit, he has chosen to donate the money they earn to an NGO that would aid the underprivileged.

Asit also states that he has considered donating the money to the Yuva Unstoppable organisation. Everyone agrees with Asit. When Taarak asks among them who will be sitting in the hot seat, Asit says, Big B will take care of everything and they just need to prepare to answer the questions. Asit adds, he will book a minibus for them to go to the KBC sets. They all dance enthusiastically to express their joy. The society members go to play KBC.

