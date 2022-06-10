TMKOC, 10th June 2022, Written Update: Jethalal excitedly invites his friends

In today’s episode, Bheede asks Jethalal if Daya is coming. Jethalal tells yes and Sodhi comes and asks Jethalal if he needs any help. Jethalal tells that everything is done. Bheede tells Jethalal not to feel embarrassed in asking any help and go ahead and ask him. Jethalal tells that he does want a small help. Bheede asks what. Jethalal asks him to pay for the catering and decorations. He gets shocked and Sodhi laughs and tells that Jethalal was obviously joking. Jethalal tells that he has everything under control and leaves to his shop.

Bheede tells Sodhi that he wants to talk to him about something. Haathi comes and greets Bheede and Sodhi. Bheede asks him to wait as he will call Iyer and Popatlal also down so they can discuss about what to gift to Jethalal for his shops’ inauguration. Jethalal sits in his shop and reminisces about the quality time spent with Nattu Kaaka. Bhaaga comes and asks him why’s he sad. Jethalal tells that Nattu Kaaka was with him since he started the business, so he’s feeling off without him being next to him during the inauguration. Bhaaga tells him that he has gotten everything done and tells that even the e-invitations are ready.

Jethalal calls Bapuji asks him to invite his friends also to the inauguration and even Jethalal invites his friends and then calls Jitu Bhai and asks him to stitch a nice pair of clothes for Bapuji by tomorrow and he agrees. Jethalal calls Chiman and tells him to come for the inauguration and see himself that he won’t ever be shopping his shop. Chiman asks him to stop taunting him and tells that he’ll come. Jethalal calls Raveena and also invites her.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

