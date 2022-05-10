TMKOC, 10th May 2022, Written Update: Bheede receives a letter

In today’s episode, Bheede asks how will they all go in Sodhi’s car. Haathi tells that he’s called a cab. Komal tells Bheede that she likes the suvichaar he wrote. Roshan agrees and tells it’s about how you lie and get in trouble the next day. Taarak feels like it’s written for him. Bheede asks him why does he look tensed. Taarak trend that he lied to his boss that he’s working from home. Everyone tell him that he shouldn’t have lied. Komal tells him that it’s fine as he lied to just spend quality time with his wife. They console him and they all leave to the mall.

Later, a postman comes and Abdul asks him what does he need. The postman tells that there’s a letter addressing to the secretary of Gokuldham Society. Abdul informs him that he isn’t home but the postman tells him that it’s from the Municipal Society so he needs to hand it over to the secretary only. Abdul gets shocked and tries contacting Bheede but fails to do so. He calls Sodhi and the other men but none of them pick up. Abdul panics and calls Jethalal and informs him about the situation. Jethalal asks him if they’re going to cut the water supply and Abdul tells him that even the postman was saying the same.

Jethalal and Bhaaga come rushing and Jethalal tells the postman to give the letter. The postman asks him if he’s the secretary and Bhaaga tells no. Jethalal stares at him. The postman yells at them for lying and tries to leave but Bheede comes in Sodhi’s car. Bheede takes the letter and everyone wonder what happened. He reads and that they’ve asked them to book the water and drink as they’re working near the pipe.

