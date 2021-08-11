TMKOC, 11 August 2021, Written Update: Jethalal acts as Anjali

Taarak prays to god and asks for forgiveness as he is about to lie. He visits his boss' cabin and Taarak’s boss asks him to accompany him outside. Taarak waits for Jethalal's call and tries to stall at his boss' cabins. At this moment, Taarak gets a call from Anjali and she asks Taarak to not eat out.

Suddenly, Taarak gets another call from the fake ‘Anjali' (Jethalal acting as Anjali) who informs him that she isn't doing well and hence she needs him immediately but Taarak’s boss disagrees to give him another leave. Upon hearing this, Jethalal tries to emotionally black mail him and is able to successfully score a leave for Taarak. Although there were many mistakes made by Sodhi and Bagha on the call, Jethala was able to cover them and succeed in his mission.

Later, Jethalal gets a call from Bhide and he informs Bhide to only talk to him if it's something urgent and can't wait. Bhide gets into an argument and says that it is an urgent matter as he has saved lakhs of rupees worth stock that belonged to Jethalal. Bhide informs him that a lot of water was collected which was likely to cause damage to Jethalal's stock. Hence, Magan asked Bhide to let him store the products in the building's clubhouse for the time being.

This made Jethalal extremely happy and excited and he said “I love you” to Bhide. Bhide is surprised by this reaction and hence Jethalal explains the entire story behind this. Bagha brings in Magan and Jethalal thanks him for saving the stock.

Jethalal dances with happiness and he forgets about Taarak.

