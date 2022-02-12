TMKOC, 11 February 2022, Written Update: Jethalal hosts an expensive party

In today's episode, Taarak passes his phone to Jethalal, and the latter asks Anjali why she disagreed when he requested permission earlier. Anjali says she likes it when Taarak himself convinces her. Jethalal says he did not know she was mischievous, and then Anjali replies, saying looks are deceptive. She asks about the venue of the ladies party then Sodhi suggests his house and says he will inform Roshan about this. Bagha dances in happiness while Iyer says now Jethalal has to go to take permission from Champaklal. Jethalal pranks and says he will send Iyer, and the latter gets scared.

Jethalal makes a plan and says Bagha and Champaklal will start their dinner party at 8.30 pm, and Popatlal will call Jethalal at 8.45 pm and sharp at 9 pm the Purush Mandali will start their night party. Jethalal says he will arrange Italian food for the ladies and asks Bagha to buy healthy food for him and Bapuji. Hansraj says he needs delicious foods, while Sodhi suggests ordering from his friend's Dhaba.

Jethalal calls his friend and orders a 21-year-old drink worth Rs. 11,000. Bhide asks why he is ordering such an expensive drink, to which Jethalal pranks that everyone will pay for it. Later, Jethalal says he will pay all the expenses because he hosts the party and asks his Purush Mandali to enjoy. Taarak advises everyone to praise their wives and thank them as they reach home.

In the evening, Jethalal worries as Bagha has not reached his house with food at 8.30 pm according to the plan. Bagha gets 10 minutes late and says his shameless friend indulged him in a talk. Popatlal forgets to call Jethalal at 8.45 pm and instead calls him at 9 pm. Jethalal makes an excuse that his friend is in hospital and has to leave, but Champaklal snatches the phone from him to talk with that friend. Popatlal tries to speak in a different voice to fool Champaklal.

Also Read: TMKOC, 10 February 2022, Written Update: Jethalal’s night party gets cancelled?

