TMKOC, 11th January 2022, Written Update: Psychiatrist arrives to help Taarak

In today's episode, Tapu Sena tries to manage the situation and help Taarak. Taarak notices a wagon carrying bitter gourd into the Gokuldham society. The members of the society ask the vegetable seller to leave, as they do not want to buy anything. Taarak loses his cool and throws the vegetable at the people. Taarak frightens everyone. When Tapu Sena tells the dietitian that this is all her fault, she says she will try to calm Taarak down. The dietician apologises to Anjali and runs away.

Taarak's boss along with his assistant arrives at the Gokuldham society to keep a watch on him. Taarak's boss gets shocked upon seeing his condition. Taarak hits Bapuji with the bitter gourd. When Taarak's boss enters, he throws the vegetable on him also to keep up the act. Taarak's boss runs away. Everyone tries to stop Taarak. Everyone is relieved that the bitter gourd in the carriage is over and that Hathi is back with a psychiatrist.

Hathi introduces the doctor to the society members. The doctor says that the patient has become violent and needs to be checked on. When Hathi takes Taarak to his clinic, other society members pick the vegetables from the floor and throw them away. Anjali calls Taarak's boss to apologise. He apologises in return as he didn't believe her. He asks Anjali to take proper care of Taarak.

The doctor tells Anjali that he understood the case of Taarak and that he wants to discuss his condition, but he can't talk about it in front of the patient. When they go out, all the other society members are curious to know about Taarak's condition. The doctor says that Taarak started imagining things due to stress in his subconscious mind, and it's a psychological issue. Goli convinces the doctor that Taarak's condition is because of the diet food and the inclusion of the bitter gourd in his diet.

