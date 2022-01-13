TMKOC, 12th January 2022, Written Update: Society members find a solution for Taarak's condition

In today's episode, all the society members ask Anjali to stop feeding diet food to Taarak and let him eat whatever he wishes to. Anjali agrees and says that she will never feed karela to Taarak. Tapu Sena takes a sigh of relief. The doctor says that Taarak should be admitted to the hospital for 10 days and should be treated with shock treatment. Everyone is shocked. Taarak comes to the doctor and says that he is alright and doesn't need any treatment. The doctor says that Taarak's condition isn't stable and asks Anjali to make a decision soon.

When Anjali discusses her decision regarding Taarak's diet food, he feels happy. All members of the Gokuldham Society meet to find a solution for Taarak's condition. Madhvi says she has a solution for Taarak's condition and tells them about the baba who can help them. Bhide says it isn't a good idea. Madhvi convinces them that Baba can help them. Hathi says that he believes only doctors can help them, but others support Madhvi. Iyer asks if Baba can't get Taarak back to normal, and Babita says they'll look into Dr. Lele's treatment. Tapu Sena and Taarak get worried.

Everyone agrees to consult Baba for the solution. Anjali asks Tapu Sena to take care of Taarak till she returns. Taarak and Tapu Sena go to his house. Taarak is worried and upset with Tapu Sena. They blame each other. Sonu stops them and asks them about how they are going to stop Baba from entering society. Taarak says it would be better to reveal the truth to Anjali and others. Tapu Sena stops him. Taarak decides to get help from Jethalal. When Bapuji answers the phone, he claims he can't reach Jethalal right now since he's in a resort on an island with no network. Anjali comes and informs Taarak that Baba will come in a while and Taarak's problem will be solved in a while.

