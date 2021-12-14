TMKOC, 13th December 2021, Written Update: Marriage proposal for Popatlal

In today's episode, the men of society leave for work. Tapu Sena goes to the clubhouse for group studies. The Shubh Mangal marriage bureau tells Popatlal that after his appearance on KBC, he has become the most eligible bachelor in the country. Bhide congratulates Popatlal. Bhide is excited about getting married soon. He goes through the horoscope in the newspaper and gets happy.

When the pest control worker arrives at Popatlal's residence, he recognizes him and claims to have seen him at KBC. Popatlal asks him to visit the next day for pest control. The worker informs him that the free pest control offer is only valid till today. When the worker inquires about the cash prize, Popatlal responds that the prize money was donated to the Yuva Unstoppable Foundation. Popatlal believes that saving his money and having pest control done immediately is the best option.

The girl's family drops by the Gokuldham society to see Popatlal. Abdul gives them Popatlal's address. Abdul calls Popatlal. When Popatlal searches for his phone, he sees that the pest control worker has thrown all the furniture into disarray to do the work. The worker asks Popatlal about the hat. Abdul informs Popatlal that someone is coming over to see him. When Abdul says they're on their way to Popatlal's residence, Popatlal is shocked. He tells Abdul to manage things and not to bring them to his home.

Popatlal decides to take them to somebody's house. He calls Bhide for help. Bhide doesn't answer the call. Abdul stops the girl's family from entering Popatlal's house. Bhide answers Popatlal's call. Popatlal mocks Bhide, then disconnects the call. Popatlal asks Bhide to hand the phone to Madhvi. Madhvi congratulates him and assures him that they'll manage everything.

Abdul says to the girl's family that Popatlal asked him not to send him to his house. Abdul says about pest control. Popatlal asks Abdul to take them to Bhide's house. Popatlal convinces them to go to Bhide's house.

