TMKOC, 13th June 2022, Written Update: Sundar comes up with a plan

In today’s episode, Haathi asks Abdul to serve soda but Abdul asks him to wait as he will serve after Jethalal arrives. Popatlal tells he doesn’t think Jethalal will come as he must be tired as he was prepping for the next day’s function. Jethalal comes and tells he wouldn’t miss this and Haathi asks Abdul to serve soda. They drink Soda discussing about the shop’s inauguration. Bheede tells that tomorrow is going to be an eventful day because of the function as well as Daya’s arrival. Everyone agree and get happy. Jethalal gets very happy.

On the other hand, Sundar starts playing garba alone. His friends wonder what happened to him and ask him why’s he dancing like this. He tells that he can’t express his happiness because he thought of a really good idea. They ask him what does he mean. He tells that he has come up with a really good idea where Daya can be in Ahmedabad as well as in Mumbai. He tells that this way his brother-in-law and mother both will be happy. His friends wonder what is he talking. He asks them to dance.

Next morning, Jethalal wakes up dancing and goes to pray. He gets happy thinking about everything and then greets Bapuji and compliments him for his attire. Bhaaga calls Jethalal and tells him that everything’s ready. Jethalal greets Tapu Sena and Babita from the balcony and then everyone else gather in the compound and express their happiness towards him. A cab arrives and Sudar gets down. Everyone greets him and gets happy that Daya came back.

