TMKOC, 13th September 2021, Written Update: Champaklal comes up with a solution

In today's episode, Champaklal comes up with a solution and asks both teams to write their ideas down on paper and give them to him, the women's circle (Mahila Mandal), and he will decide whose idea is the best for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Tapu Sena and the Bhide share their thoughts. Champaklal and the women's circle agree that both ideas are viable. Jethalal eventually asks who will organize the Ganesh Utsav.

Champaklal believes Tapu Sena's idea is superior to Bhide's. Bhide claims Champaklal favors Tapu Sena because he is his grandson. They are all perplexed because the women's gang believes that Bhide's idea is the best, and Champaklal agrees. Then Champaklal says that because they both have the same ideas, they will make the arrangements together.

Bhide announces that the Ganesh Utsav decoration will be based on the theme "freedom fighters". Tapu Sena is adored by the entire community. They also talk about the fancy dress competition, in which everyone will dress up as freedom fighters. Everyone is looking forward to the Utsav. Bhide assures that everything will be arranged on time and that there is no need to worry about the arrangements. Champaklal believes that everyone in society should take part in these celebrations, and he is proud of the Gokuldham society. Champaklal instructs Tapu Senu to make arrangements with Bhide's permission.

The next day they start the arrangements for the celebrations. In no time the arrangements are done. They all claim equal responsibility for getting the shed ready. Women circle have a conversation about the preparation of modaks, food, clothes, and shopping; and they discuss that Ganesh's body parts teach humans a lesson. Then Madhvi tells the story of Ganesh's one tooth (Ek danth). All the society members of Gokuldhan are very much excited to celebrate Ganesh Utsav.

