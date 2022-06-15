TMKOC, 14th June 2022, Written Update: Sundar deceives Jethalal

In today’s episode, Jethalal gets excited and runs towards the cab. Sundar goes and hugs him and congratulates him for the shop’s inauguration. Jethalal thanks him and asks where’s Daya. He tells him that Daya is inside. Jethalal asks why is she not getting down but Sundar keeps stalling. Everyone excitedly waits for Daya. Jethalal asks how much should they all wait. Sundar asks where’s Tapu. Jethalal tells that he has gone out of station for his exam. Sundar asks him where’s Bapuji. Jethalal tells that he has gone to the temple. Sundar tells that he will wait until Bapuji returns.

Jethalal tells that he won’t come as he will go to the shop directly from the temple and gets impatient and asks him where’s Daya. Sundar tells that she’s inside. Jethalal asks him if he’s lying and asks if she’s really in the car. Sundar tells that he will go away if he’s suspending him. Bheede asks Jethalal why is he not trusting him and prolonging the wait. Jethalal tells he trusts and asks Sundar where’s Daya. Sundar signals to come out and his friends come out of the car. They get shocked and Jethalal asks him if he’s joking.

Sundar asks them all to turn around so he can get Daya out. They all turn and Sundar asks them to turn back. They turn back and gets shocked seeing a cutout of Daya. Jethalal fumes with anger when Sundar tells that he got Daya here. Jethalal chases him with a wicket and Sundar asks him to listen to him once as Daya has written a letter for him. Jethalal read out that Daya couldn’t come as her mother told it’s not a good time to get out of Ahmedabad. Everyone gets sad.

