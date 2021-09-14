TMKOC, 14th September 2021, Written Update: Bhide dreams of meeting Lord Ganesh

In today's episode, all the men gather at the soda center. Taarak asks Jethalal how the arrangements are going on for Ganesh Utsav. Jethalal says that the preparations are in full swing and informs that he has put a scheme in his shop so that with Lord Ganesh's blessings, sales are also at brisk. Bhide joins the men, and they all appreciate his efforts. They tell Bhide that he can ask for assistance if he needs it. Bhide claims that working for the Ganesh Utsav has made him less tired and more energized. Hathi says that during Ganesh Utsav, not only Bhide but the entire society becomes very energetic. Bhide tells why Ganesh Utsav is so important to him. He then recites all 108 of Ganesh's names. They all praise him and say he is a true devotee of Lord Ganesh.

Taarak has returned home, and Anjali says she has been waiting for him for a long time. Anjali shows him the aarti plate she decorated. Taarak extols the virtues of women.Taarak hopes that nothing will stand in the way of the celebrations. Anjali advises him to rest and not think too much.

Bhide expresses his delight to Madhvi. Then Bhide dreams of meeting Lord Ganesh after following rat (mushak). Ganesh converses with Bhide. Bhide says that all preparations for the Ganesh Utsav have been completed. Ganesh says every year, the society members of Gokuldham get him with pomp. Ganesh asks Bhide not to get the Ganesh idol. Bhide is taken aback. Ganesh then tells him not to get the idol because he will come by himself. Bhide abruptly awakens and checks in with society. Then he realizes it's all a dream. He prays to Ganesh and inquires as to how Ganesh will arrive by himself and how he will inform the members of society.

