TMKOC, 15 February 2022, Written Update: Jethalal ruins his success party

In today's episode, Purush Mandal touches the 21 years old alcohol bottle worth Rs 11,000, one by one. Popatlal starts dancing with the bottle, and then Jethalal takes the bottle from him, saying he may drop it. Taarak says before beginning the party, they should set the mood with poetry. The men get excited and share poetry to get their party started. Hansraj asks Sodhi to order food from his friend's restaurant, to which the latter says if he orders food so soon, it will go stale.

Popatlal stops Sodhi from making the peg and asks Bhide to serve the liquor equally among all, but the latter refuses to do so. Jethalal says he will serve it, but a rat crosses from his toe, and he throws the bottle out of shock. Purush Mandal feels disheartened and blames Popatlal for not cleaning his home. Popatlal blames Bhide for not providing pest control services being the Secretary of Gokuldham society.

Later, Jethalal thinks of buying one more bottle, but Iyer asks him to help clean the liquor first. Everyone sweeps the floor one by one. Jethalal calls his friend to order another bottle but learns that the bar is closed. Sodhi calls his friend and finds out that he is out of the station and can not help. Popatlal calls his contact and learns that he only has a restaurant license and can not deliver at home.

Sodhi suggests Popatlal bribe that restaurant owner, but the latter denies doing it as he is a journalist who stands against corruption. Hansraj gets hungry and asks Jethalal to order some food. Taarak suggests joining Mahila Mandal as they are canceling their plan of drinking. In the staircase, Hansraj says their wives would make fun of them after learning the truth. Sodhi changes his mind and says they should not give up. He takes Purush Mandal out of Gokuldham society for "party-sharty".

