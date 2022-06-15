TMKOC, 15th June 2022, Written Update: Daya’s message to Jethalal

In today’s episode, Jethalal tells everyone that Daya couldn’t come because her mother told her that the muhurat isn’t good to return back to Mumbai. Everyone gets shocked. Popatlal tells he’ll call the pandit and ask if it’s really not a good time for Daya to be back. He calls and gives it to Jethalal and he asks him if it’s inauspicious for Daya to return back as her mother was stating. The pandit asks him if her mother also has knowledge about this. Sundar yells yes. He asks her name and Sundar tells that her name is Jeevdaya Ma and even he gets happy and tells that she’s his guru and if she’s telling it isn’t the right time then it definitely isn’t. Jethalal cuts the call and gets angry and tells that he won’t inaugurate the shop until Daya is back and he will wait for her arrival no matter how long it takes. He asks Sundar and his friends to return to Ahmedabad and come back with Daya only. Everyone try to pacify him but he declares his opinion and leaves. Sundar stops by playing Daya’s message that says that she knew he would cancel the inauguration but he should go ahead and do it as everyone’s waiting or else she won’t return back to Mumbai at all. Everyone gets shocked. She tells that he has given Bapuji the honour of inaugurating the shop so he shouldn’t disrespect him and tells that she will soon return to Mumbai and meet everyone so they can all play Garba together. Everyone gets emotional and Babita tells Jethalal to do what Daya asked him to do without overthinking so much and he agrees. They all play garba in happiness. Jethalal tells that if Daya doesn’t come back in 2 months then he will go on a hunger strike. Everyone gets shocked. This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

