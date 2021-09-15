TMKOC, 15th September 2021, Written Update: Aftermath of Bhide’s dream

In today's episode, Madhvi wakes Bhide up. She reminds him about the preparations. Sona comes to Bhide and wishes him good morning, but he doesn't answer any of her questions as he is lost in his own thoughts. Sona calls Madhvi and informs her that papa wore the kurta upside down. Madhvi asks him if he is okay and why is he behaving differently.

Sona and Madhavi say that this makes them worried. Bhide says that last night he had a dream of meeting Lord Ganesh and Bappa told him not to get the idol as he would come by himself. Bhide expressed that he is confused about what to do and how he will share this with the society members. Madhvi says she trusts him and Bappa will himself show a way. Later, she says that if this is just a dream, then Ganesh Utsav celebrations will be on pause and then she suggests that it would be better if they go and share this with Champaklal.

Jethalal tries to inform Champaklal that he is going to shop, but Champaklal is not listening as he is busy reading the newspaper. Then they start discussing how many people have lost their lives because of the coronavirus. Bhide and Madhvi go there, but they hesitate to speak in front of Jethalal as he would make fun of Bhide. Bhide says there might be opinion differences, but this is something related to his belief and not to make fun of that.

Bhide tells his dream to Champaklal. Jethalal says let's not go with the dream, but Champaklal objects and says that miracles do happen and gives an example. Champaklal asks Bhide to follow his heart. Jethalal informs about this to Taarak. Taarak also says that sometimes dreams may come true. The society members discuss Bhide's dream and Ganesh Utsav. Haathi and Iyer go to meet Bhide. They all try to convince Bhide to get Bappa's idol for the puja, but he is adamant.

