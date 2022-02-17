TMKOC, 16 February 2022, Written Update: Popatlal and Sodhi land Purush Mandal in trouble

In today's episode, Bagha asks Champaklal to sleep, but the latter says he will sleep after some time as he had a heavy dinner. The Purush Mandal comes down to the compound and decides where to party. Sodhi suggests going to a bar and says they will not get this golden opportunity again because their wives have already told them that this is the last time they are permitting them for a party. Iyer asks about the plan loudly, and Jethalal keeps requesting him to speak softly as Champaklal may hear him and come out of his room.

Popatlal says his sixth sense indicates that something will go wrong. Sodhi gets irritated and asks him to stop saying negative things and pay for the party. Popatlal refuses to pay for the party, to which Sodhi runs after him to snatch his wallet, and the Purush Mandal tries to stop them while making much noise. Champaklal hears the noise and comes out of his room to inquire. Jethalal hides before his Bapuji opens the door, but he leaves one of his shoes on the ground in a hurry.

Champaklal asks everyone why they were shouting and running around in society at night. Everyone keeps mum and says nothing while Bagha thinks the Purush Mandal is drunk. Taarak says they were playing 'Hide and Seek.' Champaklal gets shocked and calls them immature. He further questions Sodhi why he was snatching Popatlal's wallet, to which the former says they were asking for a Soda party. Champaklal scolds him and asks them to go home and sleep.

Later, Hansraj asks Sodhi to bring his car, but the latter says he does not drink and drive. Sodhi takes everyone in auto to one of his friend's bar cum restaurants. The watchman does not allow him to go inside as the bar is full. Sodhi calls his friend and requests him to arrange a table for him and his friends.

