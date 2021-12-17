TMKOC, 16th December 2021, Written Update: Popatlal meets Sneha and Gungun

In today's episode, Popatlal receives a phone call from Bhide. In front of Sneha's family, he makes an excuse that he is getting a call from his source regarding some important news. Popatlal answers Bhide's call in a strange language; Bhide doesn't understand anything at first, but Popatlal informs him that Sneha's family is at Haathi's house. Bhide tells him that Gungun's family is awaiting him. Popatlal excuses himself for 5 minutes.

Popatlal uses a ladder to get up and down Bhide's balcony to meet both the families.

Popatlal meets Gungun's family, who all praise Popatlal for his workaholic nature. Popatlal chooses to talk with Gungun alone. Popatlal meets Gungun, and they have a pleasant conversation. Gungun claims she had admired him ever since she has seen him in KBC. Popatlal is certain she is the one for him. He receives a phone call from Hathi, alerting him that Sneha's family is awaiting him. Popatlal asks him to request Sneha's family leave. Hathi is shocked and urges him to meet Sneha once before making a decision. Popatlal excuses himself from Gungun and goes to see Sneha's family.

When Satish asks for another cup of tea, Madhvi asks Bhide to get milk. Satish says he is OK with lemon tea. Madhvi asks Bhide to get some lemons then. Then Satish asks her to make black tea. Popatlal goes to Hathi's house and decides to meet Sneha in private and reject the marriage proposal. Sneha's mom asks him to speak in front of them only about whatever it is. Sneha shows him the wedding decoration pictures and asks him to make a decision soon. Popatlal decides to accept Sneha's proposal and excuses himself to reject Gungun's proposal.

Madhvi suggests Satish meet Dr. Hathi to get his yawning treated. Bhide asks him to meet Haathi later. Popatlal uses a staircase instead of the ladder in the balcony to go to Bhide's house.

