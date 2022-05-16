TMKOC, 16th May 2022, Written Update: Popatlal’s team gets ready in yellow

In today’s episode, Popatlal worries about what to do as he wants to go shopping. Bheede asks Popatlal if he’s sure that he wants to go visit the girl without seeing her photo. Popatlal asks him what’s wrong in that and tells him to not put an evil eye on this. Madhavi asks Bheede to think positive. Bheede tells he just wants nothing bad to happen and then they ask decide to get ready and find something yellow. Later, Popatlal goes shopping with Tapu Sena and asks the designer to only provide yellow clothes as it’s Prateeksha’s favourite.

They get confused seeing so many options, so the designer tells him that he’ll send a stitched cloth for him. Popatlal thanks and leaves. Madhavi sugarcoats Bheede and then slyly asks him to iron her saree. Bheede tells her that she didn’t have to do so much drama as he would’ve ironed irrespectively. He tells that he still feels like someone must be pranking them and they’re all going to her involved in this prank. Madhavi asks him to not think like that. Bapuji calls Jethalal and asks him to come home fast. Jethalal tells he’s walking towards the house and asks Bapuji to take out his yellow shirt.

Later, Bheede calls Jethalal and asks him to get ready as he’s always late. Jethalal tells him that he’s at home only. Bheede tells that there’s a tension. Jethalal adds Sodhi to the call. Bheede tells that he’s worrying about Popatlal’s proposal and they ask him to calm down. Later, everyone come dressed in yellow and pray for Popatlal’s success.

