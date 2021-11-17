TMKOC, 16th November 2021, Written Update: Goons arrive at Jethalal’s office

In today's episode, Madhvi is concerned that the thugs will return to their home. Bhide calls Jethalal and tells him not to let the goons back into their house. Madhvi claims that the three guys are dangerous and that the problem must be resolved quickly, but Bhide claims that the men are good. Bhide adds that he received Tapu's parcel.

Jethalal considers seeking Taarak's help. Jethalal informs Taarak about the issue. Taarak instructs Jethalal to hand over the money when they arrive, and that is the end of the issue. Jethalal claims he has no idea who they are, so why should he pay them money? Taarak then proposes dealing with the situation calmly.

Jethalal prepares to face the men by grabbing a stick. The goons, who believe that Jethalal owes them money, reach his office and demand money. Jethalal wonders if Baagha has taken a loan from them and asks them, but they deny knowing who Baagha is.

Jethalal inquires as to why he should pay them money. The men claim that the contractor took their raw materials but did not pay them. Jethalal reports that he paid Santosh's contractor, but that Santosh has been unresponsive and inaccessible for several days. Jethalal proposes tracking down Santosh. Baagha arrives, carrying Babita's repaired phone. The thugs grab the phone and agree to return it if the money is given to them. Jethalal requests that they return the phone and that he give Baagha's phone in exchange. The men also seize Jethalal's phone and flee in the car.

Jethalal is worried about Babita's phone. He scolds and explains the whole situation. Baagha suggests getting a new phone for Babita. Jethalal tries to call Taarak but Taarak disconnects as he is busy. When Jethalal asks Baagha to call Santosh, Baaga irritates Jethalal with various questions.

ALSO READ: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah unlocks new milestone, completes 3,300 episodes​