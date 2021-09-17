TMKOC, 16th September 2021, Written Update: Pandits create confusion

In today's episode, Haathi and Iyer say they believe in God as well, but question on how can Bappa come by himself? Iyer claims that the dream is simply a reflection of our hearts, and that he had a dream of Ganesh because he was constantly thinking about him. Popatlal appears and declares it as a miracle. Iyer confronts him to think logically. They are still unable to conclude and are unsure of what to do. Popatlal suggests they meet with a priest who can help them tackle this situation.

Popatlal and Bhide go to the priests. Priests introduce themselves and inquire as to the reason for their visit. Popatlal asks them as to when he will be able to marry. Both priests are perplexed by his horoscope but agree that he will eventually marry after overcoming a few obstacles. Then, Bhide tells them about his dream. One of the priests advises Bhide to follow his dream and wait for Ganesh's arrival, while the other advises them to go and get an idol on their own. A fight breaks out between two priests.

Following it, Tapu sena talks about Bhide's dream. Sona says that Bhide and other members of the society will find a solution. Bhide and Madhvi offer their prayers to Lord Ganesh. Bhide says he'll consult with society members before making a final decision. Bhide sets up a conference call and informs them of the discussion with the priests. Taarak asks Bhide to make the final decision. Bhide says he'll accept everyone's decision and get the Ganesh's idol.

Bhide is still perplexed and unable to sleep, he expresses his concerns to Madhvi. Madhvi claims that Lord Ganesh will lead us in the right direction. The next morning, everyone in the community wishes each other a Happy Ganesh Chaturthi. They all have a normal conversation before deciding to purchase Ganesh's idol.

Stay tuned to know what happens next.