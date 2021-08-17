TMKOC, 17 August 2021, Written Update: Jethalal and Jalebi fafda

Bapu ji wears his age-old turban and gains Tapu's praise. He informs all the traditions related to turban in the village. He also tells Tapu how important it was to cover head in earlier times and how one could maintain their identity with a turban. Bapu ji focuses on the loss of tradition and culture that we are facing with modernization. He tells the cultures have changed with modernization. He cites an example of people sitting on the floor and eating food, something which now is done on dining tables.

Tapu opens up on his grandfather's possession and discovers things that were used back in the day. Tapu clicks Bapu ji's picture with a turban. He later forces him to go at the swing and click a picture and they head towards the hall.

In the hall both of them discover Jethalal sleeping and hence Tapu makes a plan to wake him up but in his style. Bapu ji agrees to the plan and Tapu begins with the process. Bapu ji makes cat sounds and it wakes Jethalal up. He thinks of getting rid of it and therefore, ventures to the hall but when he enters, he hears a sound coming from his room and then from the hall. He gets confused and scared and at that point, both Tapu and Bapu ji come out of their hiding spot. This angers him but he couldn’t do anything about the same.

Later, he talks about his favorite food item but Bapu ji refuses him to bring Jalebi Fafda. After Tapu insists, Bapu ji agrees and allows Jethalal to have it but just for the day.

Later, Jethalal and Bhide get into an argument and Bhide sarcastically says that he is sorry. Sodhi overhears him and asks Bhide to apologize to Jethalal. This conversation turns into an invitation for breakfast at Jethalal but both of them refuse.

