TMKOC, 17 February 2022, Written Update: Purush Mandal cancels their party

In today’s episode, Sodhi takes Purush Mandal to his friend Daljeet’s restaurant, but the latter says the restaurant is full and he could have helped if they reserved the table earlier. Sodhi requests him to arrange a table as they have taken official permission from their wives. Daljeet says he is operating his restaurant at 50% capacity as per the COVID-19 guidelines, and if he allows them inside and faces a police raid, his license will get cancelled. He then takes them to a parking lot and says he can arrange a mat for them to sit on.

Iyer worries about CCTV cameras while Jethalal delivers poetry celebrating his success party under the sky. Bhide thanks Sodhi for arranging the party. Jethalal opens the bottle of alcohol, but a police officer arrives with his jeep in the meantime. Purush Mandal gets scared and hides behind a tree leaving their bottle on the ground. The police inspector notices the bottle and throws it.

The Purush Mandal gets upset, and Sodhi blames Popatlal for the bad luck. Sodhi says he can order another bottle, but Taarak says, “Let’s not give it another shot because two failed attempts indicate that the party is not in our destiny.” Bhide suggests going back to Gokuldham and joining the ladies in their Italian party.

Elsewhere, Mahila Mandal enjoys their party and thinks the men must have forgotten about them. The men return with an upset face and share that they did not have any party. Babita and Anjali ask why they look sad, to which Iyer explains the whole matter. Mahila Mandal laughs and makes fun of them. Babita says the real happiness is in celebrating together. Hansraj says this Italian food will not be enough for him. Sodhi orders Punjabi food from his friend’s Dhaba. Everyone enjoys dinner together.

We watched this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

