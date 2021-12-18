TMKOC, 17th December 2021, Written Update: Gungun's father faints

In today's episode, Bhide reminds Popatlal that he should be coming from the balcony and not from the main entrance. Popatlal gets shocked and runs away. Bhide tries to manage in front of Satish that the person was a salesman, but Satish is sure that the voice is of Popatlal. Bhide tries to stop Satish from going into the balcony. When Satish goes to the balcony Popatlal is already there.

Satish asks Popatlal why he is panting so much. Popatlal manages with lies. When Satish goes inside Popatlal informs Bhide that he has decided to get married to Sneha and that he is going to reject Gungun's marriage proposal. Popatlal takes Satish aside, but when he declines Gungun's proposal, Gungun's father complains of a heart attack, and falls. Bhide and Madhvi decide to take Satish to Hathi to get him treated. Popatlal is shocked.

When Bhide and Madhvi take Satish to Hathi, Popatlal tries hard to not let the truth out in front of both the families. Hathi says that Satish is fine and it was just acidity due to overconsumption of tea and sleeplessness. Popatlal asks Bhide to take Sneha's family to his house. Bhide says how can he take them to his house as they think that his family is mentally ill.

Popatlal asks Sneha's family to go and wait in Bhide's house. Madhvi asks Bhide what is happening. Bhide says that Sneha's family has also come up with a marriage proposal for Popatlal. When Bhide sees someone near his scooter, he asks him not to do that. Sneha's family misunderstands that Bhide is mad. When Satish tells that they have come up with a marriage proposal for Popatlal, Hathi gets shocked. Popatlal manages. Komal takes Popatlal aside and asks him what's going on. Popatlal explains everything.

When Satish asks Popatlal about his decision, Popatlal is worried about how to convey the rejection to their family. Popatlal excuses himself to meet Sneha's family. Madhvi gets furious when Sneha's mom addresses Bhide's mental health. Sneha's family makes it clear that they have not come up with a wedding proposal but for the umbrella.

