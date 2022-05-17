TMKOC, 17th May 2022, Written Update: Popatlal and Co. reach Prateeksha’s house

In today’s episode, Bheede tells that he finds it very weird that Popatlal got a call from an unknown number asking him to come and meet Prateeksha. Roshan tells that if it turns out to be true then Popatlal will feel really bad. Komal tells that they shouldn’t talk about this in front of him and we should all try to be excited for him. Everyone agrees. Popatlal comes down decked up in yellow. He wears a yellow suit, yellow hat and carries a yellow umbrella and flowers. Everyone compliment him.

Popatlal takes Bapuji’s blessings and thanks everyone for wearing yellow. Anjali asks him not to thank them. Jethalal tells that even the sweets he got are yellow. Popatlal thanks him and tells Bheede that they should go in Sakaram as that is also yellow. Bapuji asks won’t it be weird if they all go as not more than 4 people go to the proposal. Popatlal tells that they asked him to come with his family so he will go with his entire family and won’t leave anyone behind. They all get happy. Popatlal asks when will the bus arrive. The bus comes and Popatlal gets happy seeing the bus is also yellow. They all leave. They reach the house and see that the gate is locked from inside.

The watchman comes and opens the gate and asks them who are they. Sodhi tells that they’ve come to see the bride. The watchman tells that there is no girl here and tells that there’s no one here as the owner is in Africa. Popatlal shows him the address and the watchman tells him that it’s bungalow 11 and not bungalow 1. They leave from there and reach the correct house. The watchman welcomes them and they get mesmerised seeing the interior of the house.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

