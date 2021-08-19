TMKOC, 18 August 2021, Written Update: Dr. Hathi breaks Jethalal’s dream

Tapu urges Bapu Ji to sing a song and hence he starts singing, Jethaalal joins in and the trio has a fun session. Jethalal leaves for the store and Tapu comments that he won’t be able to find Jalebi Fafda but Bapu Ji questions how can he predict so. Tapu says that Bapuji needs to trust his prediction.

Meanwhile, Jethaalal asks Tarak to accommodate him at the store but he informs him that he can’t leave the house as Anjali is out and does not have the keys. Taarak disagrees but Jethaalal lures him with Jalebi Fafda and he melts down and agrees to join him.

After a moment, the doorbell rings and they receive an online order for Jalebi fafda. Jethalal gets angry and rushes towards his house.

He questions Tapu about ordering online when he knew that Jethaalal was leaving to buy it. Tapu asks him to call and confirm with the store owner that how much of the item is left.

Jethalal calls and discovers that all the items are sold out and Tapu says that he predicted this early and hence ordered it online. Jethalal is proud of Tapu and apologizes to him for being so rude.

Later, they shed some light on the importance of washing hands and vaccination. Taarak is excited to have it and calls Tapu to come in quickly so they can begin with their breakfast.

On the other side, Dr. Hathi and Bhide arrive and join the rest of them for a delicious breakfast. Jethalal and Taarak pass their dish to Bhide and Dr. Hathi. Hence, Jethalal heads to the kitchen to bring in dishes.

When he arrives from the kitchen he is shocked to find that there is nothing left for him and Taarak. This makes him sad as his dream of having Jalabi fafda has been snatched away by Dr. Hathi.

Stay tuned to know what happens next.