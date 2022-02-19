TMKOC, 18 February 2022, Written Update: Bagha’s attempt to create a diversion

In today’s episode, Champaklal tells Bagha that he will not sleep until Jethalal returns home. Bagha worries that if Jethalal returns home drunk then Champaklal would know due to the smell of alcohol. He calls Jethalal to inform him that Bapuji has not slept yet to which Jethalal says he is returning home. Bagha thinks that Jethalal has drunk a lot and feels courageous. He insists Chanpaklal sleep.

Jethalal returns and tells Champaklal that Mansuk was not ill and it was his prank. Later, Jethalal narrates to Bagha how their plan of ‘Party Sharty’ ruined to which the latter laughs.

On the other hand, Komal consoles Hansraj by asking him not to be upset. She plays a song and dances with Hansraj to cheer him up. The following day, Bhide finds a pen and feels irritated thinking about how their party got cancelled. Madhvi boils milk while Bhide asks her to find his pen. She says she is boiling milk and doesn’t have time. Bhide calls Abdul and orders milk instead of a pen.

Elsewhere, Champaklal asks Bagha where is Jethalal. Bagha informs that Jethalal is still sleeping. Champaklal takes his whistle and goes to wake up Jethalal. Before he blows the whistle, he gently pampers Jethalal and asks if he is feeling tired. Jethalal mutters in sleep that their plan of drinking alcohol got cancelled even after putting in so much effort.

Champaklal gets mad while Bagha blows the whistle and wakes up Jethalal. The latter makes an excuse and saves himself from revealing the truth. Bagha says he is very punctual to which Champaklal praises the former and asks Jethalal to learn from him. As Bapuji leaves, Bagha taunts Jethalal to reach the shop on time. Jethalal realises his taunt and asks him to reach first.

