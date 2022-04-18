TMKOC, 18th April 2022, Written Update: Pandey ji arrives for Jethalal’s rescue

In today’s episode, Bhaaga opens the latch and lets Kamlesh and his assistant out. They ask who locked them inside and Bhaaga tells Jethalal to lock them inside thinking they were burglars. They get shocked and ask him why did he even think that. Bhaaga tells probably because Jethalal is seeing them after 2 years because of lockdown and they’ve changed so much. They ask him if he won’t recognize them just because their physical features are changed. Jethalal apologises and tells he did a grave mistake. Bhaaga asks what happened.

Jethalal tells that he called Pandey ji and teens he will get angry if he gets to know it’s a false alarm and everyone get shocked. Pandey ji arrives with his ram and asks Patil to keep the rifles ready. He asks Jethalal not to worry as he’ll catch the criminal now and asks constable Patil to open the shutter. Bhaaga tells them there’s no one inside. Pandey ji gets shocked and asks what does he mean. Jethalal tells he misunderstood Kamlesh and his assistant as burglars and Pandey ji gets angry. He yells at Jethalal for calling him for no reason and asks him why does he call him if he can solve it himself. Jethalal apologizes and then Pandey ji also agrees and leaves.

Jethalal finishes reciting the story to everyone and they all question him why all these weird incidents happen only to him. Jethalal tells even he doesn’t know and then laters prepares ‘Singh Soda’ for everyone. They compliment his soda. Then, they talk about how everyone should make the best out of waste and not ruin the natural resources. Later, they all disperse and go to their respective homes. Bheede comes home and Madhavi asks him to check his old items and select which one needs to be thrown. He tells he’ll do it tomorrow.

Also Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, 15th April 2022, Written Update: Jethalal misrepresents a situation