TMKOC, 18th January 2022, Written Update: Taarak shocks everyone by disclosing the truth

In today's episode, Babaji performs a special ritual on Taarak. When Baba is ready to hurl Mirchi in Taarak's eyes, Taarak stops and says that it isn't necessary because he has been acting all along. No one believes him. According to Baba, the ghost is forcing Taarak to interrupt the ritual. When Taarak finally admits that he has been acting all along, everyone is shocked. Taarak claims that he wanted to get away from the diet and karela, so he devised this plan, and that the ghost and graveyard drama was also fiction. Babita inquires of Taarak who assisted him in this scheme, as he can't carry it out alone.

Bapuji accuses Jethalal of being an accomplice in Taarak's drama. Bapuji calls Jethalal and asks him about karela, Taarak doesn't understand. Bapuji scolds him and asks him to come fast. Bapuji asks if he has given the idea of the karela ghost to Taarak. Taarak says that Jethalal had no idea about this. Roshan says that maybe the other men of society might have helped Taarak in this plan. The men claim they aren't involved in this.

Goli says he wants to say something, but first, he asks the members of the society to free Taarak. They free Taarak, and Goli confesses that Tapu Sena was the one who had been supporting Taarak all along. Bhide says that's why Tapu Sena asked him not to welcome Baba into society. Goli asks Bhide not to scold Sonu because it was all his plan. Bhide and Bapuji scold Tapu Sena. Tapu Sena apologises to everyone. Bapuji scolds Taarak because of him he couldn't sleep for two days. Taarak apologises to everyone for fooling them over the last few days.

Anjali becomes agitated and says that she will never forgive Taarak for lying to her. Taarak claims that he did this act because he had no one to help him. Babaji begins to dance and thanks Mahila Mandal and Bapuji. He goes on to say that his act was a success. Anjali reveals that it was all a drama.

