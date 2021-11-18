TMKOC, 18th November 2021, Written Update: Search for Babita’s phone continues

In today's episode, when Iyer calls Baagha, Jethalal lifts the call and yells angrily, believing it's Baawri until Iyer informs him that he is not Baawri, but Iyer. Jethalal hands Baagha the phone and instructs him to lie. Iyer inquires whether Jethalal answered the phone before; Baagha lies, claiming that Baawri was calling him continuously, so he imitated Jethalal's voice.

Iyer inquires as to how he can mimic Jethalal's voice and asks him to emulate his voice. Baagha says he observed Jethalal for years, so he could imitate him very well. Iyer asks to hand the phone to Jethalal. Baagha says Jethalal isn't there. Jethalal talks in between. In the meantime, Jethalal speaks. Iyer tells Baagha not to imitate Jethalal right now since he feels like he's talking to Jethalal.

Baagha blurts out something about the recovery agents. Iyer asks if Jethalal has taken the phone on EMI. Jethalal shouts that he owns phone stock. Baagha manages to say that Vasooli wala is their surname. Jethalal gave his phone to him as his phone was having an issue. Babita asks Iyer to ask about her phone. Baagha blurts out that her phone was also taken by Vasooli wala. Babita and Iyer ask about her phone. Baagha lies and manages to say that Jethalal will return Babita's phone.

Babita and Iyer decide to go to Jethalal's godown on their way. Jethalal scolds Baagha for speaking non-sense. Both argue At Baagha's insistence, Jethalal calls the recovery agents and tries to get the phone back. One of the recovery agents says the phone isn't with him but with someone else and gives Jethalal their numbers. Baagha irritates Jethalal about recharging the phone. He calls Vinay. Vinay says the mobile is with Raghu.