TMKOC, 19 August 2021, Written Update: Taarak and Jethalal get into a fight

The episode begins with Jethalal and Taarak being irritated at the fact that they did not get to have the delicious item. Meanwhile, Bhide and Dr. Hathi appreciated the tasty food that they just consumed and Dr. Hathi invites everyone for a meal next Sunday.

Bhide and Hathi tell the purpose of their visit, that is to seek Bapuji’s blessing. Later Dr. Hathi tells about the importance of vaccination. Taarak adds to his statement by saying that vaccination is the only way to fight Coronavirus. Bhide says that as a responsible citizen and secretary of the society, he and Dr. Hathi have decided to open a vaccination camp in the society.

They inform that both the doses of vaccine will be available and nearby society members can also come to the camp. Hearing this, everyone gets happy except for Jethalal as he has a fear of needles. He decides to stop the drive and questions Bhide regarding the cost of the camp and how will they be covering it. Bhide says that vaccines will be free to those who can’t afford and the rest will be charged. Jethaalal realizes that he can’t stop the drive but takes an oath to not get vaccinated.

Tapu shows his enthusiasm by informing Bhide that he and the entire Tapu Sena will help him organize the camp. Tapu meets with his friends and they come up with an idea to do social media campaign to inform people about the camp with the help of Taarak.

Meanwhile, Taarak and Jethalal get into a huge fight. On one side, Jethaalal refuses to get himself vaccinated and on other side, Taarak insists that he needs to get vaccinated at any cost.

What will happen next? Stay tuned to know that.

