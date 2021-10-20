TMKOC, 19 October 2021, Written Update: Popatlal's fan mail

In today's episode, while Popatlal is passing by Abdul's shop, he informs him that he has a courier. He checks and learns that the courier is from Kashmir. He returns home to see what's inside and discovers Kashmiri Kahwa and fan mail. Popatlal considers inviting everyone to his house for some Kahwa. First, he calls Taarak and invites him to meet him at his house for a great evening. Popatlal requests that Taarak tell Jethalal as well. Taarak contacts Jethalal and asks him to meet him at Popatlal's residence rather than the Soda center.

Bhide turns off his phone and charges it before heading to the soda shop. While Popatlal attempts to contact Bhide. Popatlal leaves a message since Bhide does not answer the phone. The men of the society all go to Popatlal's residence together. Iyer pulls a prank on Jethalal, Taarak, Sodhi, and Haathi. Jethalal screams at him. Iyer apologizes. Bhide searches for all of his buddies within the Gokuldham community.

All of the males congregate at Popatlal's residence. When they ask about Bhide, Popatlal claims he left a message since Bhide didn't answer his phone. Sodhi and the guys speculate that Bhide may have been worried about something at home, which is why he didn't turn up. When Popatlal gets up to go call Bhide, Jethalal stops him, and they decide to wait for a while before beginning the feast. Taarak inquires as to what precipitates a sudden Kahwa celebration. Popatlal tells about the fan mail he received. Jethalal mocks Popatlal.

Bhide looks for the men of society everywhere. Popatlal calls Bhide again, but he does not respond. Sodhi wonders why there is just a Kahwa party and not a carrom party. They decide to schedule it for another time.

