TMKOC, 19th April 2022, Written Update: Bheede’s nostalgic sargam tape recorder

In today’s episode, Bheede tells everyone not to call his radio an old radio as it's called sargam radio. He tells he grew up listening to it. He asks Jethalal to ask Bhaaga to repair it. Jethalal tells it’s an old model, so it’s difficult. Bheede pleads him to try it once at least and asks him to try it to make it look new. Jethalal asks him why he wants to try to make it look new when he can buy a new model itself. Bheede tells it holds emotional video and Jethalal agrees and takes his sargam radio to his shop.

The ragpicker asks Bheede why does he keep all these old items. Bheede replies that they’re all his antique pieces. Anjali comes and Babita tells that she just missed the ragpicker. Anjali tells she doesn’t have waste at her house because she makes the best out of waste all the time. She then takes the cassette tape and tells she wants it because she can make a lot of showpieces with it and opens the tape. Bheede exclaims with shock and Madhavi tells Anjali that it was Bheede’s favourite tape recorder. Anjali apologizes and Bheede tells it’s fine.

Then, Jethalal comes to his godown and Bhaga asks him what he is carrying. Jethalal tells it’s Bheede’s tape recorder and asks Bhaaga to repair it nicely since it’s Bheede’s request. Bhaaga tells he will try even if it’s old as he likes challenges. Later, Bheede calls Jethalal and asks about sargam tape recorder. Jethalal pranks him by saying he left it in the auto. Bheede gets shocked. Jethalal asks him to relax as he was just kidding.

