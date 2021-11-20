TMKOC, 19th November 2021, Written Update: Mission Retrieving Babita’s phone

In today's episode, Jethalal yells at Baagha for calling Viany first and asks him to call Raghu. Baagha asks Jethalal to handle the situation calmly. Jethalal calls the goon who has Babita's phone and begs him to give the phone back to him. Jethalal tries to convince the goon. However, the goon doesn't budge and asks for his money.

Jethalal is worried about Babita's phone. He feels that at the time of need Taarak is also not there to help him. Baagha goes to get tea for Jethalal there he spots Iyer and Babita and gets tensed. Iyer and Babita walk to Jethalal's shop to take Babita's phone.

Baagha goes to Jethalal and informs him that Iyer and Babita are coming. Jethalal and Baagha get tensed. Baagha helps Jethalal to hide behind a refrigerator box. Baagha tries to manage the situation when Iyer and Babita enter. Babita asks Baagha about Jethalal. Baagha says Jethalal still hasn't returned from the repair shop and will be late till he arrives. Babita and Iyer say that they'll wait till Jethalal arrives. Iyer and Babita sit and ask Baagha to get Falooda. Iyer and Babita enjoy the Falooda.

Jethalal signals to Baagha but Iyer hears the sound and asks about it. Baagha tells that might be a cooker whistle sound. Again Jethalal tries to call Baagha. Iyer and Babita ask about the sound. Baagha lies that he doesn't know where the sound is coming from. Baagha says that Jethalal might take 3-4 hours more to return.

Now, Iyer says that he is worried and feels that something is fishy. Baagha says that Jethalal went to another shop as one of the parts was not available in any shop. Seeing the lizard on the floor, Jethalal shouts and comes out of the hide. Iyer questions Jethalal. Iyer and Babita are shocked to see Jethalal. Iyer questions Baagha about lying.

ALSO READ: TMKOC, 18th November 2021, Written Update: Search for Babita’s phone continues