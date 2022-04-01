TMKOC, 1st April 2022, Written Update: Sodhi and Popatlal follow Bapuji

In today’s episode, Sodhi asks Bapuji if he wants to go have lunch with him since they’re both alone in their respective homes. Bapuji tells he can’t make it as he’s going to hang out with his friends. Sodhi agrees and comes out and thinks he’ll follow Bapuji so he can confirm it to everyone that Bapuji is going to party and leaves. Later, Bapuji comes down and Sodhi follows him. Abdul stops Bapuji and asks him if he’s going out. Bapuji sarcastically says he’s coming inside the society and asks him if he can’t see that he’s walking out of the society. Abdul nods and Bapuji informs him that he’s going to meet his friends.

Bapuji gets into an auto and leaves. Popatlal arrives in an auto and Sodhi hops into it and asks the driver to follow the auto in front of them. Popatlal asks him what’s he doing and Sodhi tells him that the auto has a beautiful girl and she might be eligible for him and he gets happy. Bapuji gets down and goes into Hemraj’s society.

Sodhi tells Popatlal that they’re actually following Bapuji and a Popatlal gets shocked and asks him why’s he still doubting Bapuji even though they’ve known him for so many years. Then, Bapuji and his friends come out wearing different clothes and they both get shocked. They both follow them and Bapuji gets down in a bar and restaurant. They both enter and search for Bapuji.

