TMKOC, 1st February 2022, Written Update: Jethalal excited about the new deal

In today's episode, Jethalal greets Babita, and Babita says she was about to call him. Bhide arrives just as she is ready to talk to Jethalal and reminds him about the maintenance cheque. Jethalal tells him to go inside and that he will give him the cheque after some time. Babita arrives at Jethalal's house. Babita informs Jethalal that her friend will be visiting his shop later and notes her friend's finicky attitude. Jethalal tells her that he will manage.

When Jethalal receives a call from Bagha, he inquires about the email. Bagha informs them that they have received wonderful news in the form of a new deal. Jethalal assures him that once the deal is finalised, he will pay him a month's salary as a bonus. Jethalal becomes ecstatic and begins to dance. Bapuji inquires about the email. Jethalal discusses his deal with a resort. Jethalal tugs on Bapuji, and oil from his hand accidentally drips over Bapuji's shirt.

Sodhi greets Bhide and is all praise for the quote that Bhide has written. Bhide jokes with him that he expected Sodhi to lift him. Sodhi runs behind Bhide to lift him. Sodhi asks Hathi to convince Bhide to let him lift him. Hathi asks Sodhi to lift him.

All the men of the society gather and greet each other. They all ask Jethalal about the email. Jethalal tells about the deal mentioned in the mail. Bhide reminds Jethalal of the cheque once more. Sodhi tells the most bizarre jokes. Popatlal arrives, listens to part of their conversation, and warns Bhide. Popatlal learns that Jethalal would pay the maintenance fee only once for the entire year. Jethalal promises his friends a party after he finalises a new deal that is coming his way.

Also Read: TMKOC, 28th January 2022, Written Update: Bapuji welcomes the client