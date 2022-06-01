TMKOC, 1st June 2022, Written Update: Jethalal and Babita’s badminton match

In today’s episode, Babita and Jethalal decide to start their badminton match. They both start the game and Babita won’t first point. Engine cheers for her and then encourages Jethalal and he starts leading by 2 points. Iyer cheers for Babita and Jethalal tells him to be quiet as he’s directing and complaints to Babita. Iyer tells that he was just cheering for his wife and Jethalal asks Goli; who’s currently the referee to make Iyer quiet and Goli asks him to be quiet or he won’t get rasagulla. Iyer agrees to be quiet. Jethalal and Babita resume the match and they both get engrossed in it.

Iyer starts talking again and Jethalal tells him that he’s disturbing him again and asks Goli to take him back home. Goli warns Iyer and he frowns. Jethalal and Babita resume the game it comes to a draw. They both exclaim with excitement and then they continue playing but the shuttle gets stuck to the racket and the racket tears. Everyone gets disappointed as the game can’t continue. Goli tells he will agree to call it a draw match only if Babita agrees to give rasgulla to everyone and she agrees. Jethalal tells it’s a draw march so even he should give rasgulla to everyone and they all agree.

Jethalal comes home and sees Bapuji fallen asleep on the couch. Bapuji wakes up and tells him that he’s tired as he walked a lot in the morning. Jethalal massages his foot and then goes to sleep. His shoulder pain increases and he thinks that he shouldn’t have played badminton. Bapuji comes and tells that he can sense that he’s in pain too that’s why he got him a balm and applies it to his shoulder. Then, Bapuji and Jethalal have an emotional time together.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

