TMKOC, 1st November 2021, Written Update: Madhvi requests support for small shops

In today's episode, Champaklal was seen patiently waiting for Jethalal. As Jethalal enters the house, Bapuji mocks him for arriving late. Tapu and Champaklal ask Jethalal to have his dinner. Jethalal claims he's already eaten his dinner and that there was some tension that he'll talk about later. Bapuji urges that he should say it immediately. Jethalal narrates the incident about Tarak's boss to Bapuji.

Taarak calls Jethalal, and they both compliment each other. Taarak recites a few words about his friend Jethalal, sharing how scared he and Iyer were, and thanking him. When Jethalal receives a call from Babita's phone, he believes she is calling to thank him. He interrupts Taarak's call and takes Babita's call, only to discover it is Iyer. Iyer says he called to express his gratitude to Jethalal. Babita also expresses gratitude to Jethalal. Jethalal says she deserves all the credit.

Madhvi and Sonu do the household chores. Bhide is frantically cutting articles from newspapers. Madhvi asks him to assist her in cleaning the house for Diwali. Sonu gets a box stating that the lid isn't opening. Madhvi asks Bhide to open it, and when he does, all the colours spill out over him. Tapu Sena comes and begins to play with colours, assuming Bhide is celebrating Holi. Bhide says that the colours fell when he was attempting to open the box.

Tapu Sena asks Sona to participate in the carrom tournament. Sona says that she is busy helping Madhvi today. Madhvi mocks Bhide and asks him to turn on the lights on the balcony. He claims he did not get the lights. Madhvi says that she would buy whatever she needs for Diwali by herself tomorrow. Bhide hands over the money and instructs Madhvi to buy from local businesses rather than malls, citing the benefits. Madhvi contacts Mahila Mandal and expresses her desire to help small companies.

