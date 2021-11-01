TMKOC, 1st November 2021, Written Update: Madhvi requests support for small shops

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Published on Nov 01, 2021 11:17 PM IST  |  2.4K
   
Madhvi requests support for small shops
TMKOC, 1st November 2021, Written Update: Madhvi requests support for small shops (Pic Credits: YouTube)
Advertisement

In today's episode, Champaklal was seen patiently waiting for Jethalal. As Jethalal enters the house, Bapuji mocks him for arriving late. Tapu and Champaklal ask Jethalal to have his dinner. Jethalal claims he's already eaten his dinner and that there was some tension that he'll talk about later. Bapuji urges that he should say it immediately. Jethalal narrates the incident about Tarak's boss to Bapuji.

Taarak calls Jethalal, and they both compliment each other. Taarak recites a few words about his friend Jethalal, sharing how scared he and Iyer were, and thanking him. When Jethalal receives a call from Babita's phone, he believes she is calling to thank him. He interrupts Taarak's call and takes Babita's call, only to discover it is Iyer. Iyer says he called to express his gratitude to Jethalal. Babita also expresses gratitude to Jethalal. Jethalal says she deserves all the credit. 

Madhvi and Sonu do the household chores. Bhide is frantically cutting articles from newspapers. Madhvi asks him to assist her in cleaning the house for Diwali. Sonu gets a box stating that the lid isn't opening. Madhvi asks Bhide to open it, and when he does, all the colours spill out over him. Tapu Sena comes and begins to play with colours, assuming Bhide is celebrating Holi. Bhide says that the colours fell when he was attempting to open the box. 

Tapu Sena asks Sona to participate in the carrom tournament. Sona says that she is busy helping Madhvi today. Madhvi mocks Bhide and asks him to turn on the lights on the balcony. He claims he did not get the lights. Madhvi says that she would buy whatever she needs for Diwali by herself tomorrow. Bhide hands over the money and instructs Madhvi to buy from local businesses rather than malls, citing the benefits. Madhvi contacts Mahila Mandal and expresses her desire to help small companies.

Stay tuned to find out what happens next.

Advertisement

Credits: Pinkvilla


Comments

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All
Diwali Deals
Deals Of The Day Portable Dual Bladeless Mini Cooler Desktop Table Fan Small Water Air Conditioner Powered By Usb & Battery Use Of Car Home Office ( Multi Color ) 1 Piece

Deals Of The Day Portable Dual Bladeless Mini Cooler Desktop Table Fan Small Wat...

₹349.00
₹599.00 (42%)
 Buy Now
Pigeon By Stovekraft Amaze Plus Electric Kettle With Stainless Steel Body, 1.5 Litres Boiler For Water, Instant Noodles, Soup Etc.

Pigeon By Stovekraft Amaze Plus Electric Kettle With Stainless Steel Body, 1.5 L...

₹694.00
₹1,195.00 (42%)
 Buy Now
Kuber Industries Circle Design 6 Piece Pvc Refrigerator Drawer Mat Set - 19

Kuber Industries Circle Design 6 Piece Pvc Refrigerator Drawer Mat Set - 19"x13"...

₹152.00
₹599.00 (75%)
 Buy Now
Vr 18 Pcs - 3 Different Size Plastic Food Snack Bag Pouch Clip Sealer Large, Medium, Small Plastic Snack Seal Sealing Bag Clips Vacuum Sealer (set Of 18, Multi-color) (multicolor)

Vr 18 Pcs - 3 Different Size Plastic Food Snack Bag Pouch Clip Sealer Large, Med...

₹106.00
₹299.00 (65%)
 Buy Now
Able Multipurpose Food Snack Plastic Bag Clip Sealer/packet Sealer Clamps/manual Vacuum Bag Sealer/food Pouch Clip/bag Zipper For Home Kitchen (multicolor) -18 Pcs

Able Multipurpose Food Snack Plastic Bag Clip Sealer/packet Sealer Clamps/manual...

₹85.00
₹199.00 (57%)
 Buy Now
Pigeon Plastic Mini Handy And Compact Chopper With 3 Blades For Effortlessly Chopping Vegetables And Fruits For Your Kitchen (12420, Green , 400 Ml)

Pigeon Plastic Mini Handy And Compact Chopper With 3 Blades For Effortlessly Cho...

₹198.00
₹495.00 (60%)
 Buy Now
Aqua Deal Ro+uv+uf+tds Water Purifier - 15l

Aqua Deal Ro+uv+uf+tds Water Purifier - 15l

₹4,599.00
₹15,999.00 (71%)
 Buy Now
Philips Daily Collection Hd2582/00 830-watt 2-slice Pop-up Toaster (white)

Philips Daily Collection Hd2582/00 830-watt 2-slice Pop-up Toaster (white)

₹1,810.00
₹2,295.00 (21%)
 Buy Now
Ecovacs Deebot 500 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner With App & Voice Control, Strong Suction And Multiple Cleaning Modes, Self-charging For Carpets & Hard Floors,work With Alexa (black)

Ecovacs Deebot 500 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner With App & Voice Control, Strong S...

₹10,800.00
₹27,900.00 (61%)
 Buy Now
Vr 18pc Plastic Food Snack Bag Pouch Clip Sealer For Keeping Food Fresh For Home, Kitchen, Camping Snack Seal Sealing Bag Clips (multi-color) | Food Clips Sealer | Pouch Clip Sealer (pack Of 18)|

Vr 18pc Plastic Food Snack Bag Pouch Clip Sealer For Keeping Food Fresh For Home...

₹79.00
(%)
 Buy Now
View All