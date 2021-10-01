TMKOC, 1st October 2021, Written Update: Bhide's scooter is stolen

In today's episode, Sona tells Bhide that she is going to Tapu's house to see Goli's new laptop, which he has invited the entire Tapu Sena to see. Bhide becomes concerned about Sakharam and attempts to contact Sodhi, who promised to send a technician to repair Sakharam. Bhide visits Sodhi's residence and wakes up Gogi, who is sleeping. As Gogi is roused from his slumber, their discussion becomes hilarious.

Bhide tells Madhvi to get ready since they need to go deliver the Achaar papad. Bhide discusses Sakharam and their auto ride. Jethalal pours water from his balcony onto Bhide as he is ready to park his vehicle inside. Jethalal and Bhide strike up a lighthearted discussion.

When Jethalal looks at Babita's balcony. Iyer approaches and inquires as to what he is looking at. Taarak joins them and they have general conversations before meeting Abdul on the way. Everyone in the Gokuldham community leaves for work.

Someone strange enters society with his sights set on Bhide's Sakharam. Bhide gets out of the auto near Abdul's store and walks into the society, where he observes someone taking Sakharam away. He is behind him and shouts for help from Haathi to catch the burglar. Anjali, Madhavi, Haathi, Popatlal, Bhide, and Madhvi try to catch the thief.

Stay tuned to find out what happens next.

